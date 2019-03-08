Man Charged in Grandview Shooting

A Spencer County man is facing murder charges for a shooting incident in Grandview, Indiana. According to a release, 52-year-old Alan Bennett is being formally charged for the murder of 64-year-old Linda Bowman.

Authorities were called to a home in the 6200 Block of North Highland Road in Grandview for a shooting. Police say they found Bowman dead at the scene. Autopsy results revealed Bowman died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Bowman and Bennet were living together in the home at the time of the incident.

Bennett is in ISP custody at a hospital for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Bennet will immediately be transferred to the Spencer County Jail following his release from the hospital.

Previous story:

Names Released in Grandview Shooting Incident

