Home Kentucky Man Charged With First Degree Assault In Madisonville July 22nd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

An overnight shooting in Madisonville leaves one man hurt.

Officers responded to a shooting near 110 Vaughn Drive. The victim, Aaron Crawford, sustained a gunshot wound. He was transported to Baptist Health Hospital.

Police are giving few details about what exactly happened, but they arrested and charged 26 year old Jalyn Campbell with First Degree Assault. Campbell is being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

Comments

comments