Man Charged for Fatal Accident Receives Sentence February 8th, 2017 John Werne Kentucky

Bobby Ammons received his sentence for his role in the deadly crash on October 16, 2016.

Ammons caused an single-vehicle accident along Kentucky 949 near Penrod while driving drunk. The accident killed his passenger, Joshua Stilts. Ammons pleaded guilty to second degree manslaughter and tampering with evidence. He will serve eight years in prison.

Previous Story – October 17, 2016

Man Charged With Murder In Fatal Accident

The Kentucky State Police is investigating a single-vehicle, fatality-collision that occurred on KY 949, approximately 6 miles South of Penrod, on Sunday, October 16, 2016 at 7:23 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Bobby Ammons, 24, of Franklin, Kentucky, was operating a 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue Southbound on KY 949. Mr. Ammons’ vehicle dropped off the right shoulder of the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree head-on. Neither Mr. Ammons nor his passenger, Joshua Stilts, 36, Smiths Grove, Kentucky, were wearing a seatbelt. The Muhlenberg County Deputy Coroner pronounced Mr. Stilts deceased at the scene.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Mr. Ammons was under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to Owensboro Health – Muhlenberg Community Hospital for minor injuries then lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center and charged with Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol 2nd Offense (Aggravating Circumstances) and Murder.

