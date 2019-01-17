Home Indiana Man Charged With Child Neglect Bonds Out of Jail January 17th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Joseph Krietemeyer is charged with a felony and neglect of a dependent.

According to the Evansville Police Department, the child was brought to the emergency room for a wellness check last October when the child relayed some concerning details about being at the man’s home over the weekend.

Doctors then did blood work and found traces of meth in his system. The child also said he saw Krietemeyer with a piece of blown glass, a torch, and some sort of white powder at the man’s house.

Krietmeyer was arrested this week and has since bonded out of jail.

Comments

comments