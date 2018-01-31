Home Kentucky Henderson Man Charged With Attempted Murder from New Year’s Eve Shooting in Henderson January 31st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

A man is behind bars facing attempted murder charges. It happened New Year’s Eve after Henderson Police responded to a shooting at a home on US 41 in Henderson. An altercation between two men led to handguns being drawn. 37-year-old Reginal Brown was shot in the stomach and rushed to an area hospital. He survived the shooting.

20-year-old Maurice Thompson was arrested Wednesday evening for his role in the shooting. The Henderson County Sheriff Department and the Madisonville Police Department conducted an investigation into the incident.

Their search led them to Madisonville where Thompson was found and arrested. He is being charged with attempted murder.

He is being held in the Hopkins County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond at this time.

