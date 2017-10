Home Indiana Evansville Man Charged In 2014 Murder Case Pleads Not Guilty October 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The man charged with a 2014 Evansville murder pleads not guilty to two additional counts against him.

Deshay Hackner is facing charges in the shooting death of Willie Williams.

Those amended charges are murder and robbery, resulting in serious bodily injury.

Police found Williams body in an alley between Governor Street and Elliott Street.

A trial date was set for Monday, October 16th at 8 a.m.

