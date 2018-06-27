Home Kentucky Man Celebrates 90th Birthday with Helicopter Ride June 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Mr. Paul Knott received a gift for his 90th birthday that swept him off his feet, in a very literal way. On his big day, his family gave him the gift of experiencing his first helicopter ride. He is a patient under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky at the Heartford House.

Paul is no stranger to aircrafts, as he spent his service in the military refueling airplanes and driving a truck. This was the first time, however, he was able to get up into the skies in a helicopter.

“You’d be amazed at how everything looks,” Mr. Knott said. “You’re not that high up, but it’s still really hard to identify houses and buildings. They all look so different from that perspective.”

Knott was up in the air for about 40 minutes, and was able to fly over and land at his family farm. The day was concluded with a family dinner at Old Hickory Bar-B-Q.

The family was all smiles as the day came to an end, and it was clear that this birthday was a special memory that will not be forgotten by Paul Knott and his family who he shared it with.

Comments

comments