Man Behind Bars for Drunkenly Knocking on Door

A Henderson man has been arrested for 1st degree alcohol intoxication and criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Henderson Police Officers responded to call regarding a disturbance at a house on Mattingly Drive where they found Marcus Hall knocking on the door and refusing to leave.

According to police, his speech was slurred and he was having a hard time standing up due to his level of intoxication.

While Hall was being searched, officers found 16 fraudulent $100 bills on him, to which Hall said that a friend had given them to him.

He is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Center.

