Man Banned from Gas Station Arrested for Public Intoxication

Huntington Police have arrested a man on charges of public intoxication after he refused to leave a gas station that they claim he’s banned from.

On August 3rd at 8:30PM, officers responded to a call at Casey’s General Store regarding Douglas Lagenour . Police say Lagenour is not allowed on the property due to him panhandling and making rude remarks to customers in the past.

Police say they spoke with Lagenour and told him to leave the Casey’s. According to police, they noticed Lagenour had been drinking. He was also told not to enter the Circle S across the street or the Huck’s convenience store at Sixth and Main Streets. Police say all three gas stations have asked Lagenour to leave several times in the past and that he is not welcome. Police warned him that he would be arrested if he was seen at any of the locations.

At around 9:55PM, Huntingburg Police were called with a report that Lagenour was at the Huck’s convenience store on North Main Street. Police said Lagenour’s blood alcohol content tested at .22% when he was taken into custody.

He was booked in the Dubois County Security Center on preliminary misdemeanor counts of panhandling, criminal trespass, and public intoxication.

