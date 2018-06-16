Home Illinois Man Awaiting Trial On Murder Escapes White County Jail June 16th, 2018 Warren Korff Illinois

Three people are on the run following an early morning jail break in White County, Illinois.

According to the White County Sheriff’s Office, Zachery Shock, Justin Bray, and Johnny Tipton used a pipe to make a hole in an outside concrete block wall, crawled through the hole, then ran away.

Shock was being held in White County in connection with a murder case in Hamilton County. Bray is from Grayville. He was being held on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing. Tipton is from Campton, Kentucky. He was being held on theft charges.

The escape occurred around 3:00 Saturday morning. The inmates were discovered missing around 5:00.

Anyone with information about the where the inmates might be should call the White County Sheriff’s Office.

