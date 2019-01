Evansville Police are investigating an assault in the Cedar Hall neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a man was seen chasing and intimidating a woman in the 1400 block of Eichel Avenue. The assailant was attacked by a dog. After stabbing the animal he fled from the scene on a bicycle.

Police caught up with the suspect at the Deaconess ER.

He faces charges of assault and animal cruelty.

