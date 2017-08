Home Indiana Man Arrives At An Evansville Hospital With Stab Wound After Fight August 31st, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana

Evansville Police are investigating, after a man arrives a Deaconess Hospital with a stab wound Wednesday afternoon. According to the police report, the victim was involved in a fight outside the Marathon gas station in the 300 block of South Kentucky Avenue. Police say, the victim took himself to the hospital after noticing a stab wound on his back, leading to a collapsed lung.

