Home Kentucky Henderson Man Arrested In Undercover Drug Operation In Henderson County September 6th, 2017 Shelby Coates Henderson

In Henderson County a man is facing drug charges following an undercover operation that first happened in April.

Forty-three year old James Robert Workins is charged with four counts of trafficking in a drug.

According to deputies, Workins sold four types of prescription pills to an undercover officer on Marywood Drive.

Deputies arrested him around 8pm Tuesday at his mother’s house on Old Madisonville Road.

Comments

comments