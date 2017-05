Home Kentucky Man Arrested for Trafficking Drugs In Henderson Co. Park May 17th, 2017 Shelby Coates Kentucky Pinterest

Henderson County deputies arrested a man they say was trafficking drugs at a park.

Hunter Ward is charged with trafficking marijuana and falsely reporting an incident.

This happened around 8:30 Tuesday night at Atkinson Park at the Skate Park.

Deputies say a K9 unit checked out the car and found pot, scales and cash.

