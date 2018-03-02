Home Indiana Evansville Man Arrested For String of Burglaries and Auto Thefts in Spencer County March 2nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Rockport Police Department arrested a man they say was involved in a string of auto thefts and burglaries. According to the report, 20-year-old Dakota Hack of Rockport appeared in Spencer Circuit Court after entering pleas to a series of burglaries and auto thefts in the Rockport and Grandview areas in May and July of 2016.

An ongoing investigation by the RPD led to the arrest of Hack. He admitted to being responsible for the break-ins and confessed to a number of other burglaries and thefts of vehicles and ATV’s.

Hack entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the Spencer County Prosecutor’s Office on October 20th, 2017, in which he entered guilty pleas to one count of burglary as a Level 4 felony, three counts of burglary as Level 5 felonies, and three counts of auto theft as Level 6 felonies

Following entry of the pleas, a pre-sentence investigation report was ordered and a sentencing hearing was held on March 2nd.

Hack has been in custody at the Spencer County Law Enforcement since his arrest in July 2016.

Hack received a sentence of 11 years executed at the Indiana Department of Correction.

Comments

comments