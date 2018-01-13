Home Indiana Man Arrested After Snowy Car Chase Through Evansville January 13th, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

Ronnie sanders was arrested for theft, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting law enforcement, and operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic offender after the Evansville Police say he fired a gun, and led officers on a car chase throughout the city.

Around 8 a.m. This morning E-P-D tried to stop Sanders after they say he fired a gun multiple times in the 1500 block of Irvington Avenue.

Officers spotted the car near Broadway and Barker road, and attempted to pull him over, but Sanders sped away.

He lost control of the car, and struck a utility pole.

Sanders was taken into custody after a brief standoff.

A stolen gun was found in his car.

He was convicted of armed robbery in 2004, and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Comments

comments