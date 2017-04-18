44News | Evansville, IN

Man Arrested After Shots Fired Call into an Evansville Home

Man Arrested After Shots Fired Call into an Evansville Home

April 18th, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One man is in custody after Evansville Police respond to a shots fired call on the city’s southeast side. According to police, they arrived in the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Police later arrested 22 year old Allerick Alonzo White, after witnesses say he got into a verbal dispute with someone, and then fired several shots at the victim inside the home. White is charged with Criminal Recklessness and was booked int he Vanderburgh County Jail.

Tommy Mason

Tommy Mason

Anchor on 44News This Morning

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.