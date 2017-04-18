Home Indiana Man Arrested After Shots Fired Call into an Evansville Home April 18th, 2017 Tommy Mason Indiana Pinterest

One man is in custody after Evansville Police respond to a shots fired call on the city’s southeast side. According to police, they arrived in the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Police later arrested 22 year old Allerick Alonzo White, after witnesses say he got into a verbal dispute with someone, and then fired several shots at the victim inside the home. White is charged with Criminal Recklessness and was booked int he Vanderburgh County Jail.

Comments

comments