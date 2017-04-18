Man Arrested After Shots Fired Call into an Evansville Home
One man is in custody after Evansville Police respond to a shots fired call on the city’s southeast side. According to police, they arrived in the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Police later arrested 22 year old Allerick Alonzo White, after witnesses say he got into a verbal dispute with someone, and then fired several shots at the victim inside the home. White is charged with Criminal Recklessness and was booked int he Vanderburgh County Jail.