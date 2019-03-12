Man Arrested After Shooting Woman in Domestic Altercation

One woman is air-flighted to a hospital in Evansville after being shot in Kentucky.

Just after 10 p.m. Monday, Kentucky State Police was called to investigate a shooting on West Main Street in Marion.

When they arrived, police discovered Chase Bingham shot Victoria Clifford during a domestic altercation.

Clifford was flown by helicopter to Deaconess Gateway in Evansville where she is currently stable.

Bingham fled the scene but was later arrested by Marion Police Department. He is currently being lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. He is also facing charges in Marion County.

