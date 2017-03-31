Man Arrested After Shooting Into Evansville Home

A man was arrested in Evansville Friday after shots were fired into a residence.

During the shooting, a woman and five children inside the home took shelter in a closet.

E.P.D officers found that the home in the 800 block of Washington Avenue had been shot numerous times, with the rear doorknob completely shot off.

Korey Tremaine Johnson was found along with the handgun used in the shooting.

Johnson was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of a firearm, criminal recklessness, residential entry, criminal mischief, public intoxication, and prior conviction.

This is the third time Johnson has had a criminal firearm arrest in Evansville.

If anyone has information on the crime, they are asked to call the Evansville Police Department.

