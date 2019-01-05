Home Kentucky Man Arrested on Several Charges After Fleeing From Police January 5th, 2019 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

One man is in jail after fleeing from the police and leading them on a chase.

Around 11:30, on Saturday morning, Madisonville Police Officer Ryan Clark attempted to stop a green Jeep in the area of N. Harrig and Center Street, after confirming the registration had expired in 2017. Once the emergency lights were activated, the vehicle immediately sped off. Anthony Qualls, the driver of the vehicle fled from the police through Hopkins, McClean, and Muhlenberg counties. The Central City Police Department deployed stop sticks on two separate occasions which caused one of Qualls’ tires to slowly deflate. He continued to drive until the tire came completely off the rim.

Once stopped, Qualls refused to cooperate with the officers by attempting to hit them, he also physically prevented the officers from handcuffing him. Officers quickly discovered that Qualls had several active warrants, including Failure to Appear for probation revocation hearing. He was immediately taken into custody.

Anthony Qualls was charged with Expired Registration, Reckless Driving, Failure Improper Signal, Disregarding Stop, Fleeing or Evading Police Motor Vehicle, Driving DUI Suspended, No Insurance, and Resisting Arrest. He was also served with several warrants from Hopkins County.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, McClean County Sheriff’s Office, Muhlenberg Sheriff’s Office, Central City Police Department, and the Kentucky State Police assisted in the apprehension of Anthony Qualls.

