Man Arrested For Robbing Bank

The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says Scott Smith robbed the First Federal Savings Bank, just after noon. Authorities say after taking off from the bank, Smith headed to Vanderburgh County. Evansville police say they caught up with the suspect at the Vann Park Apartments.

“In speaking with some residents in the apartment complex, we were able to narrow down an apartment that we believed the suspect was in and about an hour an a half of speaking with him, and other occupants we were able to safely get everyone out and the suspect was taken into custody,” says Sgt. Jason Cullum of Evansville Police Department.

Authorities, including Evansville Police, Indiana State Police, and even Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies surrounded an apartment, and were able to arrest the man without much incident.

According to Posey County Sheriff’s deputies a man went into the First Federal Savings Bank and demanded money. He didn’t threaten anyone or show a weapon, but he did leave with money. Authorities say he headed East on Upper Mt. Vernon Road, causing more chaos in the process.

“He ran someone off the road while he was traveling east on Upper Mt. Vernon towards Vanderburgh County,” says Chief Deputy Tom Latham of Posey County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say they were able to effectively work together and bring the man into custody.

“We requested Vanderburgh County assistance, Indiana State Police, the Evansville Police Department. They’ve all come together to assist us on this,” says Latham.

“This is one of those cases when if you don’t have that communication from county to county and then from agency to agency within a jurisdiction, information can be missed. I had one Evansville police officer that got on the radio and said I saw a vehicle that I think was it 20 minutes ago at this intersection, the next officer does and go okay if I was that person and I’m going in that direction, what areas would I go to?” says Cullum.

