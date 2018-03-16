Man Arrested After Pursuit Ends in Crash

A man with an active warrant is arrested after a serious crash on Evansville’s east side.

It happened shortly after 8 pm Friday on East Virginia Street near North Evans Avenue.

Police at the scene say a truck headed west apparently hit a hill, flipped, and landed in the home’s yard on the front porch.

After a short foot chase, the driver, 33 year old Erick Latham, was arrested.

At this point police don’t know if he was drunk or under the influence, but he is being charged with reckless driving and hit and run.

Medics took Latham to an area hospital.

Stay with us for more info as we get it.

