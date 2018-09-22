Man Arrested After Police Discover He Never Received A License

One man is arrested after Police discover he was never issued at valid driver’s license.

On September 21, 2018, at 10:35 p.m. Deputy Austin Farrington conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Chevy Impala on US 41 near County Road 1250 South. Upon approaching the vehicle he identified the driver as 43 year old Dwight Sargent Jr. of Terre Haute.

During a roadside investigation Deputy Farrington ran Mr. Sargent through the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles and discovered that Mr. Sargent was driving without ever having received a valid driver’s license.

At that Deputy Farrington placed Mr. Sargent into custody and transported him to the Gibson County Jail. Upon arriving at the jail Mr. Sargent was charged with Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Having Received a Valid License. He has since posted a $450 bond.

