44News | Evansville, IN

Man Arrested In Owensboro On Suspicion Of Drug Trafficking

Man Arrested In Owensboro On Suspicion Of Drug Trafficking

May 15th, 2018 Kentucky, Owensboro

Facebook Twitter

Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, as well as U.S. Marshals have arrested 28 year old Joshua Williams.

After receiving tips about possible drug trafficking at a hotel, Williams was located and arrested at the Ramada Inn on West 2nd Street in Owensboro.

Once police arrived at the hotel, Williams fled to the bathroom of his room and locked himself inside. The situation escalated when he refused police orders to come out, and then threatened the officers.

Williams is being charged with feeling or evading police, trafficking a controlled substance, as well as assault on a police officer.

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.