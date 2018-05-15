Home Kentucky Man Arrested In Owensboro On Suspicion Of Drug Trafficking May 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, as well as U.S. Marshals have arrested 28 year old Joshua Williams.

After receiving tips about possible drug trafficking at a hotel, Williams was located and arrested at the Ramada Inn on West 2nd Street in Owensboro.

Once police arrived at the hotel, Williams fled to the bathroom of his room and locked himself inside. The situation escalated when he refused police orders to come out, and then threatened the officers.

Williams is being charged with feeling or evading police, trafficking a controlled substance, as well as assault on a police officer.

