A man is rescued from his overturned vehicle but lands in jail for driving while intoxicated.

Authorities say they found Fernando Rodriguez Flores stuck in his vehicle along US 231 in Dubois County.

Emergency crews got Flores out of the car and he was taken to the hospital.

There his blood alcohol content was found to be three times the legal limit at .24.

