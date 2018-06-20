Home Kentucky Man Arrested on Sexual Misconduct Allegations From 3 Decades Ago June 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Deputies at the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office took a Beaver Dam man into custody on Monday due to alleged sexual misconduct allegations that date back to 1989.

63 year old William Cortis Lindsey was arrested following a two month long investigation. Once the OCSO determined there was enough evidence for probable cause, Lindsey was taken into custody.

Two of the alleged victims were juveniles when the alleged crimes took place.

Lindsey is facing various charges that include 1st rape degree to 1st sodomy degree.

He is being held at the Ohio County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing, and more charges may follow.

