Home Kentucky Man Arrested on Several Outstanding Warrants in Hopkins County October 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man wanted on several outstanding warrants following a short pursuit.

On October 24th at 11:00PM, deputies observed Thomas Sowers enter his car at Casey’s General Store in Dawson Springs. Deputies discovered that Sowers’ driver’s license was suspended and he had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.

Deputies say they attempted to stop Sowers, but he took off in his car in an attempt to flee from authorities. After a short chase, Sowers lost control of his vehicle, and his car came to a stop after spinning out.

Sowers was taken into custody and found to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. Sower’s passenger, Crystal Wimpey, was charged with two warrants from Caldwell County and Lyon County.

Sowers is facing charges of fleeing/evading police, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and three Hopkins County warrants for failure to appear.

He is being held in the Hopkins County jail.

Comments

comments