Man Arrested on Felony Charges from Fatal 2017 Accident

A man has been arrested on felony charges in relation to a crash that killed a Newburgh woman in July of 2017.

Justin Paul DeClue is facing the charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, which is both a level 4 and 5 felony.

Toxicology reports showed that DeClue’s blood alcohol content was more than double the legal limit at the time of the accident.

He is being held on a $5,000 bond and will appear in court this afternoon.

