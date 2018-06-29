Man Arrested on Felony Charges from Fatal 2017 Accident
A man has been arrested on felony charges in relation to a crash that killed a Newburgh woman in July of 2017.
Justin Paul DeClue is facing the charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death, which is both a level 4 and 5 felony.
Toxicology reports showed that DeClue’s blood alcohol content was more than double the legal limit at the time of the accident.
He is being held on a $5,000 bond and will appear in court this afternoon.