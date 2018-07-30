Home Indiana Man Arrested on Drug Possession and Dealing Charges July 30th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Jasper police have arrested a man wanted on multiple felonies after he lead them on a short foot pursuit.

The arrest happened on July 30th. Officers say they saw who they believed to be Toby Shelly fail to stop at a stop sign. After failing to stop, Shelly attempted to escape the officers in his vehicle. After a while, they say he pulled into a home on Second Avenue and exited his car towards a wooded area.

Police say a short chase happened on foot until he was taken into custody. Following an investigation, they discovered Shelly was in possession of methamphetamine, heroin, and other various drug paraphernalia.

Shelly is facing multiple felony charges including possession of methamphetamine and dealing in a narcotic drug.

He is being held at the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department.

Comments

comments