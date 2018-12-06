Home Indiana Evansville Man Arrested on Child Solicitation Three Years After Alleged Incident December 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man has been arrested for his connection to an alleged sex crime that was reported nearly three years ago.

48-year-old Steven Wilson has been charged with three counts of child solicitation, with his alleged actions dating back to November 2015.

Evansville police say Wilson began messaging a 14-year-old individual sexual comments nearly three years ago.

These messages were reported to EPD in January of 2016, though police were unable to contact Wilson after multiple attempts to question him at his home.

After investigators sent Sprint a subpoena asking for subscriber information on the phone number that was texting the juvenile, authorities were eventually able to link Wilson as the sender of those messages.

Detectives with EPD located Wilson for questioning in October of this year, during which Wilson confirmed his phone number was the source of the messages sent to the 14-year-old.

A warrant for Wilson’s arrest was issued on December 3rd and he was booked into Vanderburgh County jail around 9:00PM that night.

Wilson was released after posting a $1,000 cash bond on December 4th. The court ordered him not to have any contact with the child listed as the victim in the case.

Regarding the nearly three year time gap between the alleged incident and arrest, Sgt. Jason Cullum said there is not a set timeline for investigations.

Wilson will appear in Vanderburgh Circuit Court on December 17th at 9:00AM.

Comments

comments