Home Kentucky Man Arrested on Child Sexual Exploitation Charges in Undercover Investigation November 2nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Kentucky police have arrested a man on charges related to child sexual exploitation.

On November 1st at 6:38PM, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 41-year-old Ronald W. Rice Jr.

Police say Rice was arrested as a result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The investigation began after police discovered Rice talking with a juvenile online which included the exchanging of nude files as well as plans to meet for sexual acts.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Madisonville, Kentucky.

Rice is charged with sexual performance by a minor under 18 years old, unlawful transaction with a minor, and prohibited use of electronic communication system to procure a minor.

He is being held in Hopkins County jail.

Comments

comments