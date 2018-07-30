Man Arrested on Battery and Intimidation Charges

Vanderburgh County Deputies have arrested Quinton Jennings, who is facing charges of battery and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

According to deputies, they were approached by a woman on July 29th saying she wanted to report a battery that had just occurred.

Deputies say the victim entered Jennings’s car after Jennings messaged her to hang out. Jennings drove her to a wooded area which is when the victim says she became worried. Once they were parked, deputies say Jennings began touching the victim inappropriately. When she objected, he began hitting her and threatening her with a gun.

The victim claims Jennings then drugged her and pushed her out of the vehicle they were in. She was transported to the Sheriff’s Operation Center for questioning.

Jennings was located by deputies and taken into custody for questioning. He refused to speak in relation to the incident.

He is being held at the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

