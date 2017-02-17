Man Arrested After Multi-Year Molestation Case

An Evansville man is behind bars after a multi-year molestation case. Evansville Police arrested 78-year-old Robert Cook for molesting a 13-year-old girl for years after picking her up from school. Authorities say the victim said Cook started abusing her when she was in fourth grade. She said he occasionally picked her up from school and fondled her in his truck while taking her home. Police say Cook initially denied the accusations, but eventually admitted to some of the behavior.

Cook is charged with child molesting of a child under 14 – fondling/touching. He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Comments

comments