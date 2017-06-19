Home Kentucky Man Arrested after Monday Morning Shooting in Owensboro June 19th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

An Owensboro man is arrested following a Monday morning shooting. Police say an argument between 24-year-old Logan Brown and 34-year-old Darrius Walton ended with Brown being shot just before 12 p.m. The shooting happened at East 5th and Allen Street in Owensboro.

Officers on scene say Brown was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They say Walton was found shortly after that in the 500 block of Cedar Street and taken into custody.

Walton is being held in the Daviess County Jail.

Comments

comments