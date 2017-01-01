Home Indiana Evansville A Man is Arrested After Local Tips Lead to Illegal Firearms January 1st, 2017 Bri Williams Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Tips to local authorities leads to a firearms arrest in Evansville.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies and Evansville Police responded to a traffic stop near the Lloyd Expressway and Vann Avenue Saturday.

Authorities say they received information of a man illegally selling guns on Evansville’s West side. That information led them to the car being described and pulled over.

Upon searching the vehicle, deputies found firearms and arrested 32-year old Kevin Martin.

Martin is booked on charges of theft totaling more than $50 thousand dollars as well as carrying a handgun with a prior conviction. He is being held on a $40 thousand dollar bond.

