Man Arrested After Leading Jasper Police on Foot Chase October 9th, 2017

A man wanted on several warrants is arrested by Jasper Police

Derek Sigrest of Marengo led officers on a short foot chase at the Jasper Walmart Monday afternoon.

They soon caught him and arrested him.

Sigrest has been charged with possession of heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia as well as resisting arrest.

He’s also still facing charges from those warrants out of Crawford and Harrison Counties.

