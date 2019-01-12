Man Arrested on Kidnapping Charges

Henderson County Sheriff’s office arrested two men for outstanding warrants.

31-year-old Michael J. Yates was booked on a warrant that included felony kidnapping, assault and terroristic threatening.

Yates was seen in the area of Clay Street in Henderson and after an hour-long search he was located at a residence on Maple Street and taken into custody.

Another man, Richard W. Brown, ran from the residence when deputies arrived to arrest Yates. Brown was located and was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.

Both men are in custody in Henderson County Detention Center.

