Man Arrested After Jasper Police Respond To Car Alarm

A driver trying to get away from Jasper police ended up behind bars. This happened last night on 14th and Dewey Streets.

Mauricio Hernandez faces several charges including resisting law enforcement and drug possession.

Police say they heard a car alarm sounding…and after checking the area…officers saw a driver speeding away. They tried to stop the driver, but he kept going.

According to a police report, Hernandez eventually got out of the car and was arrested. Detectives say they also found pot on him. He is being held in the Dubois County Jail.

