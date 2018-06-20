Home Kentucky Man Arrested in Relation to Recent Shooting in Madisonville June 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Duwayne Moore Jr. was arrested this morning in relation to a shooting on June 13th at West Noel Avenue and Park Row in Madisonville, Kentucky.

On June 13th, Madisonville Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the area of Park Row and East Noel.

According to bystanders at the scene, a black male ran into the middle of the intersection and fired six to nine shots at the back vehicle.

It is unknown if the individuals inside the car were injured in the incident.

The Madisonville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the victims of this incident.

Tips can be made anonymously to the Crime Stoppers of Hopkins County Tip Line at (270) 825-1111 or contacting Detective C.P. Haynie at 270-821-1720

Moore is currently being held in the Hopkins County jail.

Comments

comments