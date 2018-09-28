Home Kentucky Man Arrested in Hopkins County on Stolen ATV Charges September 28th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man accused of stealing an ATV.

Matthew Jones is facing charges of receiving stolen property over $500 but less than $10,000.

On September 27th, deputies say they received reports of Jones was in the area of East Pine Street and Main Street riding a stolen ATV in neighboring yards around 6:30PM.

Deputies say Jones had an active felony arrest warrant for being in possession of a stolen ATV, and was wanted for questioning in regard to other stolen ATVs in the area. Deputies were able to locate the suspected stolen ATV behind the residence of 19 East Walnut Street in Nortonville.

Deputies say the homeowner allowed them to search the residence where the ATV was parked. Deputies found Jones hiding tin the attic of the home.

Jones was arrested and charged with Receiving Stolen Property as well as a Hopkins County Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear to answer charges on a separate theft case.

He is being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

