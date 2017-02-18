Man Arrested In Henderson After Threatening His Family

One man is arrested in Henderson after allegedly attempting to evade police after threatening his family.

Henderson police say Henry Dixon called his family and threatened to kill them. They say when confronted by officers, Dixon led police through parts of Henderson eventually crashing into a gas pump and the building of an E-Z Stop gas station on Clay Street near U.S. 41. Police say the chase continued on foot before Dixon was taken into custody.

Dixon is being charged with fleeing, wanton endangerment, and criminal mischief. Henderson police say more charges are possible.

