Man Arrested For Gun Theft and Assault

In Henderson County, deputies arrested a man after they say he was in possession of a stolen weapon. At around 4:00 p.m. Sunday, detectives responded to a call in Smith Mills.

Witnesses say the suspect — Anthony Taylor — pointed a gun at a woman and threw a beer can at another. Deputies say the incident happened in the 1000 block of Newman Street. According to a police report, two women and two teen girls were victims in the crime.

After deputies investigated, Taylor was arrested for receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment and 4th degree assault. Taylor is being held at the Henderson County Detention Center on no bond.

