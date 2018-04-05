Home Indiana Evansville Man Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges in Connection With Tuesday Night Shooting April 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

A man is arrested on drug and gun charges in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday night. Milton Thomas is not being charged in the death because police say he was acting in self-defense.

Police say Thomas is a serious violent felon and he faces charges of possessing a firearm as well as dealing marijuana. On Tuesday Evansville Police were called to a home near Independence and South Evans Ave. for a domestic dispute.

Police say the dispute originated between Thomas and a woman inside the home. Two other men confronted Thomas and that’s when things escalated.

During the altercation police say Thomas was stabbed in the head and that’s when he opened fire on both men.

David Chinn died as a result of being shot in the torso his death was ruled a homicide.

