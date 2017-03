Home Indiana Man Arrested After Going Through Sobriety Checkpoint in Gibson County March 25th, 2017 Alex Hadley Indiana Pinterest

A man is in jail after Indiana State Police conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Gibson County.

The checkpoint was located on State Road 64 at 2nd Avenue in Princeton.

That’s where one man was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated.

82 vehicles in total passed through the checkpoint between 10:00 PM and 1:00 AM.

Police also cited one person for possession of marijuana and another for driving while suspended.

