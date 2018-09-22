Man Arrested In Gibson County For Driving On Suspended License

One man is arrested in Gibson County after driving with a suspended license.

Early Saturday morning, at 6:56 p.m. Deputy Jennifer Robb conducted a traffic stop on Red 2015 Toyota passenger car near the intersection of State Road 68 and US 41. Upon approaching the vehicle Deputy Robb identified the driver as 23 year old Carlton Perry of Vincennes.

During a roadside investigation Deputy Robb ran Mr. Perry through the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles and discovered that Mr. Perry’s license had been suspended on a prior conviction. At that point Deputy Robb placed Mr. Perry into custody and transported him to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with Driving While Suspended/Prior.

Assisting Deputy Robb in her investigation was Deputy Austin Farrington.

