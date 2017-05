Home Indiana Man is Arrested After Being Found Asleep in Car May 13th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

In Gibson County, a man is arrested after authorities say they found him passed out in his car, in a cemetery.

26-year-old Matthew Mize of Princeton was seen in the passenger seat inside the Maple Hill Cemetery.

Police found synthetic marijuana in the vehicle. Mize was arrested on charges of possession of a synthetic substance and possession of paraphernalia.

He is currently being held in the Gibson County Jail.

Comments

comments