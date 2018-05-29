44News | Evansville, IN

Man Arrested for Vandalizing Headstones

May 29th, 2018 Illinois

A man accused of spray painting swastika’s on more than 200 headstones at an Illinois Cemetery is currently in custody.

The 34 man has not been identified, but authorities say he is being charged with Institutional Vandalism as well as Criminal Defacement of Property, which is a felony.

He was arrested Saturday, one day after allegedly spray paining the headstones at Sunset Hill Cemetery.

The suspect is also accused of defacing garage doors, mailboxes, and homes in a nearby neighborhood.

Officials spend the weekend power washing headstones in preparation for their Memorial Day Balloon Release event yesterday.

13,000 Veterans who are buried there were honored during the event.

 

 

