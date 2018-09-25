Home Indiana Evansville Man Arrested for Allegedly Hitting Officer with Car September 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A man is in jail after hitting an Evansville Police Officer with his vehicle yesterday around 6:00AM.

Evansville Police arrested Johnny Kennebrew after being called to 71 Adams Avenue for a disorderly conduct call.

Officers say when they arrived on scene, Kennebrew was in the street yelling loudly. When officers approached Kennebrew, he quickly got into the van he was standing next to. Officers say they saw open containers of alcohol when they reached for the driver door.

According to officers, Kennebrew began driving in reverse after authorities told him to exit the van. While reversing, officers say the driver’s door was fully open and struck an officer. The officer hit said the impact threw them forward several feet.

After a short chase and foot pursuit, police say they were able to arrest Kennebrew at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Putnam Street.

Kennebrew is facing a long list of charges including battery committed with a deadly weapon and resisting law enforcement among others.

He is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

