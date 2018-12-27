Home Indiana Evansville Man Arrested for Allegedly Firing Gun During Argument in Evansville December 27th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

An investigation continues after an Evansville man is arrested for allegedly shooting a gun inside his home.

Joseph Hirsch was arrested after Evansville police were called to the 400 Block of Christ Road after 10:00PM on December 26th.

Police say a caller told them Hirsch was arguing with their daughter when he allegedly shot the gun.

Officials say nobody was injured.

Hirsch is being held in the Vanderburgh County jail and charged with criminal recklessness, intimidation, and shooting a firearm into inhabited dwelling.

Comments

comments