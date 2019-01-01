Man Arrested Following Two-Vehicle Crash

A Princeton man is taken to jail after a two-vehicle crash.

Gibson County sheriff’s deputies say they received a call about the crash Monday before 10 p.m. on U.S. 41 near County Road 1025 South.

A deputy says it appeared Javon Wilkerson, 21, was driving a vehicle while under the influence.

Wilkerson was taken to the Gibson County Jail, and he’s facing charges of Carrying a Handgun Without a License, Possession of Marijuana, and Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated.

At last check, Wilkerson remains in jail on $650 bond.

